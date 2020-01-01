Haryana: 25 HCS officers reshuffled with immediate effect

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfer and posting orders of 25 HCS officers with immediate effect. According to an official statement, Jag Niwas, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Loharu, relieving Manoj Khatri of the said charge.

Similarly, Mahender Pal, Joint Director (Administration), PGIMS, Rohtak, has been given the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, Special Officer, APZ, Rohtak and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Rohtak. Surjit Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Bhiwani, relieving Pradeep Kumar-III of the said charge.

Amardeep Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Sonepat has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. Naveen Kumar Ahuja, City Magistrate, Panchkula has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Bilaspur, vice Girish Kumar.

Vivek Kalia, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Delhi and Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Faridabad has been posted as Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran-II, Gurugram, relieving Sanjiv Kumar of the said charge. Meenakshi Dahiya, Joint Transport Commissioner, Haryana has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Sonepat and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Sonepat, vice Amardeep Jain.

Pooja Bharti, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Karnal, vice Amarinder Singh Manais. Girish Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bilaspur has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Barara, vice Bharat Bhushan.

Satish Kumar Singla, Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, vice Varsha Khangwal. Surender Pal, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri, vice Jitender Singh.

Ashutosh Ranjan, General Manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation has been given the additional charge of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sonepat, vice Jitender Singh. Jitender Kumar-III, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Bharat Bhushan, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Barara has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar. He has also been given the additional charge of Joint Chief Executive Officer, Saraswati Heritage Board. Sanjiv Kumar, Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Gurugram-I and Secretary, Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice S.N. Jha at Gurugram has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Delhi, relieving Vivek Kalia of the said charge. Sanjiv Kumar will also look after the work of Secretary, Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice SN Jha at Gurugram.

Vijay Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sonepat has been posted as Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, relieving Amrita Singh of the said charge. Sushil Kumar-III, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula has been posted as City Magistrate, Panchkula, vice Naveen Kumar Ahuja.

Shashi Vasundhra, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Guhla has been posted as Controller Examinations, Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Ravinder Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Jhajjar, relieving Ajay Chopra of the said charge.

Jitender Singh, City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Joint Transport Commissioner, Haryana, vice Meenakshi Dahiya. Amarinder Singh Manais, City Magistrate, Karnal has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Administrative Reforms Department. He will also look after the work of General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh, relieving Dheeraj Chahal of the said charge.

Dheeraj Chahal, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh and Deputy Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula, vice Sushil Kumar-III. Hitender Kumar, Joint Director (Admn.) and Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Badshahpur.

Anil Kumar Doon, Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula, vice Satish Kumar Singla. Jagdish Chander, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Yamunanagar, and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Yamunanagar, relieving Sonu Ram of the said charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

