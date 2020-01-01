Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: 25 HCS officers reshuffled with immediate effect

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfer and posting orders of 25 HCS officers with immediate effect.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:56 IST
Haryana: 25 HCS officers reshuffled with immediate effect
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfer and posting orders of 25 HCS officers with immediate effect. According to an official statement, Jag Niwas, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Loharu, relieving Manoj Khatri of the said charge.

Similarly, Mahender Pal, Joint Director (Administration), PGIMS, Rohtak, has been given the additional charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, Special Officer, APZ, Rohtak and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Rohtak. Surjit Singh, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Bhiwani, relieving Pradeep Kumar-III of the said charge.

Amardeep Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Sonepat has been posted as Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram. Naveen Kumar Ahuja, City Magistrate, Panchkula has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Bilaspur, vice Girish Kumar.

Vivek Kalia, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Delhi and Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Faridabad has been posted as Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran-II, Gurugram, relieving Sanjiv Kumar of the said charge. Meenakshi Dahiya, Joint Transport Commissioner, Haryana has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Sonepat and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Sonepat, vice Amardeep Jain.

Pooja Bharti, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Karnal, vice Amarinder Singh Manais. Girish Kumar, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Bilaspur has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Barara, vice Bharat Bhushan.

Satish Kumar Singla, Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation, vice Varsha Khangwal. Surender Pal, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri, vice Jitender Singh.

Ashutosh Ranjan, General Manager, Haryana Tourism Development Corporation has been given the additional charge of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sonepat, vice Jitender Singh. Jitender Kumar-III, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mewat Development Agency, Nuh.

Bharat Bhushan, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Barara has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar. He has also been given the additional charge of Joint Chief Executive Officer, Saraswati Heritage Board. Sanjiv Kumar, Estate Officer, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Gurugram-I and Secretary, Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice S.N. Jha at Gurugram has been posted as General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Delhi, relieving Vivek Kalia of the said charge. Sanjiv Kumar will also look after the work of Secretary, Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice SN Jha at Gurugram.

Vijay Singh, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Sonepat has been posted as Secretary, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, relieving Amrita Singh of the said charge. Sushil Kumar-III, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula has been posted as City Magistrate, Panchkula, vice Naveen Kumar Ahuja.

Shashi Vasundhra, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Guhla has been posted as Controller Examinations, Haryana Staff Selection Commission. Ravinder Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as City Magistrate, Jhajjar, relieving Ajay Chopra of the said charge.

Jitender Singh, City Magistrate, Charkhi Dadri has been posted as Joint Transport Commissioner, Haryana, vice Meenakshi Dahiya. Amarinder Singh Manais, City Magistrate, Karnal has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Administrative Reforms Department. He will also look after the work of General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh, relieving Dheeraj Chahal of the said charge.

Dheeraj Chahal, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Chandigarh and Deputy Secretary, Monitoring and Coordination Department has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Panchkula, vice Sushil Kumar-III. Hitender Kumar, Joint Director (Admn.) and Deputy Secretary, Higher Education Department has been posted as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Badshahpur.

Anil Kumar Doon, Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department has been posted as Secretary, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, Panchkula, vice Satish Kumar Singla. Jagdish Chander, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar has been posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Yamunanagar, and Chief Executive Officer, District Rural Development Agency, Yamunanagar, relieving Sonu Ram of the said charge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the top and expected stories at 1715 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-U19-KOHLIKohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008 New Delhi, Jan 1 PTI Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealan...

Chandigarh: People's budgets impacted due to LPG cylinder price hike

Peoples budgets are getting impacted as the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas LPG has been hiked by Rs 19 per cylinder. Price rise is hurting us badly. Today LPG cylinder prices have been raised by Rs 19. We have still not rec...

Cricket-Australia's Lyon against 'ridiculous' four-day test concept

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says he is totally against the idea of tinkering with the duration of five-day test matches and hopes the proposal to shorten the games longest format is not even considered by administrators. The Internati...

Trump suggests some flavoured vapes may be pulled from market

Palm Beach, Jan 1 AP President Donald Trump says the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, Were going to protect our families, were going to protect our children, and were going to protec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020