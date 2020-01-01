Fish farming fraud: ED attaches assets of Pappu Singh, family worth Rs 51.43 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 51.43 crore belonging to Kumar Pappu Singh, his family members and firms controlled by him in connection with the IDBI fish farming loan fraud case. The assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the economic offences watchdog, the attached assets include house sites, fish tanks, poultry farms and balances in bank accounts. "ED attaches under PMLA, House sites, Fish Tanks, Poultry Farms and balances in bank accounts totalling Rs 51.43 crore belonging to Kumar Pappu Singh and others in a #bankfraud case," the ED said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.