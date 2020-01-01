Tunisia PM-designate submits government to president-presidency office
Tunisia's designated prime minister Habib Jemli has submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied, the office of the presidency said on Wednesday on its Facebook page without giving details.
Jemli is expected to give a news conference later on Wednesday to announce the formation of the government, state television said.
