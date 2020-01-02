3,148 drunk and drive cases registered in Telangana on New Year's Day

Among 3,148 cases of drunk and driving registered here on Wednesday, only one was a woman. State police officials stated that a total of 3148 drunk and drive-related cases have been registered in all over Telangana.

Amid New Year celebrations, to ensure the safety and security of the public, special checking was conducted all over the state. Most number cases were registered in Hyderabad (941), alongside it was Cyberabad with 873 cases of drunk and driving.

All the 3,148 vehicles were seized by the police and will be charge-sheeted. Among all apprehend, only one woman was. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

