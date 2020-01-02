Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture has key role in making India $ 5 trillion economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming five trillion dollar economy and the government was focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tumkur (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:24 IST
Agriculture has key role in making India $ 5 trillion economy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in Tumkur, Karnataka on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that agriculture has a key role to play in helping the country achieve its goal of becoming five trillion dollar economy and the government was focusing on formulating a cash crop and export-centric farming system. Addressing a gathering here after distributing Krishi Karman Awards, Modi said that the effort of Central government has led to an increase in the production and export of spices in the country.

"The agriculture sector has a very important role to play in making India a five trillion dollar economy. For this, our government is focusing on formulating a cash crop and export centric farming system," he said. Modi said that production of spices has crossed 25 lakh tonne and their export has risen from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore.

He said the government was not only solving problems of farmers but also working towards a better future for them. "We have made arrangements so that farmers can sell their produce at any e-mandi across the country through the e-NAM network. We've also made facilities for cold storage," he said.

Modi also said the government has started an immunisation programme for cattle. "We have started an immunisation programme for the cattle to ensure they do not have to spend a lot of money. We have also started PM KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan) scheme so that the farmers can also become energy-producers and sell it to the grid," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about efforts being made by the Centre to solve specific issues of farmers producing crops such as coconut, cashew, rubber and coffee. Modi said that the government is working at three levels to strengthen fisheries - promoting fisheries in villages with financial assistance, modernisation of boats under blue revolution scheme and construction of modern fishing infrastructure.

He said that the Central government has also put aside Rs 7,500 crore as a special fund for building modern fishing infrastructure. He said people in the fishing trade have been connected to Kisan Credit Cards.

"Fishing boats are also being modernized for deep-sea fishing and navigation devices are being installed on them with the help of ISRO," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

India is among very few countries that has the capability

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....

Charge sheet filed against man for using forged letters of Sushma to get heli tickets to Vaishnodevi

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against a man who allegedly used forged letters of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli tickets to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine in 2...

Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect hou...

BJP puts up large hoardings of PM Modi at JJ clusters, invites residents to register under PMAY

In a bid to hard-sell the Modi governments housing scheme for slum dwellers, Delhi BJP has started putting up large hoardings of the Prime Minister in scores of jhuggi jhopri JJ clusters across the city. The BJP and ruling AAP are involved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020