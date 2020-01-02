Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA says Centre has put 'all resources on ground' to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian government has put all "resources on the ground to ensure early extradition" of fugitive economic offenders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:53 IST
MEA says Centre has put 'all resources on ground' to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar during his weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the Indian government has put all "resources on the ground to ensure early extradition" of fugitive economic offenders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. "The case of Nirav Modi is under litigation that is being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. We are putting all resources on the ground to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi to India," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.

Nirav Modi, who is facing extradition to India in the Rs 13,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, will appear at a UK court via the video link today. He was declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act on December 5, 2019. The order on the confiscation of his properties is yet to be issued.

"We'll have to see what happens in the video link hearing," Kumar told the reporters. "We have also requested the Antigua and Barbuda government that if they can expedite the legal proceedings so that the process of extradition of Mehul Choksi to India can start," the spokesperson added.

Modi is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London and is wanted for his alleged role in the Rs 13,570 crore loss caused to the bank along with his uncle, Mehul Choksi. Modi, 48, was arrested in March this year by the Scotland Yard in connection with the case.

He did not return to India despite repeated summons from Indian probe agencies and courts. India is seeking his extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Paris, Jan 2 AP With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform Frances retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkout...

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

RouteMobile has received markets regulator Sebis nod to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through initial public offering. The cloud communications service provider had initially filed for its IPO in January 2018, later it refiled its documen...

Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight

An upgraded version of a fighter jet being jointly developed by China and Pakistan has made its maiden flight in the Chinese city of Chengdu, official media reported on Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, earlier named as FC-1 Xiaolong, was a sing...

India is among very few countries that has the capability

India is among very few countries that have the capability to build everything from aircraft to aircraft carrier PM Modi at DRDO....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020