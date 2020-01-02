Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: 17 injured, one fireman killed in Peeragarhi factory fire

As many as 17 people, including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel, have sustained injuries in a blaze that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:21 IST
Delhi: 17 injured, one fireman killed in Peeragarhi factory fire
Visuals from the factory in Peeragarhi in Delhi where a fire took place.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 17 people, including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel, have sustained injuries in a blaze that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday. One DFS personnel Amit Baliyan, who was also injured, succumbed to his injuries after he was trapped in the fire.

According to data of the last five years, two firemen lost their lives while firefighting in 2016, whereas three died in 2017 and one in this year. Rescue operations by NDRF and fire personnel are underway.

A case has been registered at Paschim Vihar West Police station. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of the fireman.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that a fireman was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save people by putting their lives at risk under extremely risky conditions. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. The Chief Minister had also expressed concerns over the fire and had tweeted, "Very sad to hear this. I am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution level continues to be alarming in city

Air pollution level in the heart of the city continued to be alarming for the third consecutive day since December 31, a West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said on Thursday. While the Air Quality Index AQI was 317 PM 2.5 at Fort W...

Elite Iraqi troops secure US embassy after attack

Baghdad, Jan 2 AFP Elite Iraqi troops deployed to secure the US embassy Thursday, a day after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to it in dramatic scenes that overshadowed months of anti-government grassroots protests. The unprecedented attack on th...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sees signs Iran or its allies may be planning attacks -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that there were indications Iran or the forces it backs may be planning additional attacks and said it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect America...

PM Modi launches 5 DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories here on Thursday. This will boost indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector.During the event, the Prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020