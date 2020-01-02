Delhi: 17 injured, one fireman killed in Peeragarhi factory fire

As many as 17 people, including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel, have sustained injuries in a blaze that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi area on Thursday. One DFS personnel Amit Baliyan, who was also injured, succumbed to his injuries after he was trapped in the fire.

According to data of the last five years, two firemen lost their lives while firefighting in 2016, whereas three died in 2017 and one in this year. Rescue operations by NDRF and fire personnel are underway.

A case has been registered at Paschim Vihar West Police station. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of the fireman.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that a fireman was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save people by putting their lives at risk under extremely risky conditions. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted. The Chief Minister had also expressed concerns over the fire and had tweeted, "Very sad to hear this. I am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped." (ANI)

