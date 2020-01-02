Amaravati: Farmer continue their protest over issue of state's capitals

Farmers continued to protest against the proposal of three capitals of Andhra at Amaravati and people of Tulluru village continued their "Dharna."

The agitators today started writing postcards to the President and Andhra Pradesh high court Chief Justice, to allow them for mercy killing. Further, the protestors are planning to launch "all people strike" from tomorrow.

A man who identified himself as an industrialist from Vishakhapatnam said, "We do not want capital at Vishakhapatnam. Farmers only know how to cultivate. Today they are coming forward to sacrifice their lives for their capital. I humbly request to Prime Minister to consider this issue as an emergency as Andhra Pradesh is a financial problem. Save Andhra Pradesh from Jagan Mohan Reddy." (ANI)

