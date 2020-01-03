Nobody will lose citizenship because of CAA: G Kishan Reddy

Allaying fears on Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that "nobody will lose citizenship because of CAA". He further said that if it happens then the government will bring changes in it. "I challenge that if any citizen of our country loses citizenship or if they get discouraged through CAA then we are ready to bring changes in CAA," said Reddy.

"But there is no loss to any citizen with this CAA act. There is no need for any individual, organisation or political party to oppose this Act," he said. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.