C'garh CM constitutes committee to ensure farmers get Rs 2,500 per quintal payment for paddy

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has constituted a committee to ensure that payment of Rs 2,500 per quintal is provided to farmers against paddy procurement in the state.

The committee, chaired by Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey will have Tribal Caste Development Minister Dr Premsai Tekam, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar and Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat as members.

"This committee will examine the schemes of Central and State Governments for provisions of financial aids for farmers and after detailed discussion-deliberation on all the aspects, the committee will submit recommendation within a month," an official release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

