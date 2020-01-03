Rajnath to meet UP CM in Lucknow on Jan 5 to review preparations for Defence Expo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials in Lucknow on January 5 to review the preparations for the 11th edition of Defence Expo.

The expo, which is slated to be held from February 5 to 8 next year, will showcase India's defence manufacturing prowess. It will provide an opportunity to major foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In September last year, Singh had reviewed the preparation of the exhibition in a meeting attended by the Chief Minister in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

