Digital superimposition of Sheena's pic, skull a match: Expert

Digital superimposition of the photograph of Sheena Bora and the skull recovered by the prosecution was a match, a forensic expert told a court here on Friday while deposing in the ongoing trial against former media barons Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea. Peter Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea and her first husband Sanjeev Khanna are accused of killing Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora in April 2012.

The trio was arrested in August 2015 when the alleged killing came to light after Indrani's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. Sunil Kumar Tripathi, professor and former Head of Department of Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was summoned as a witness in the case as he and his team had carried out analysis on the skeletal remains allegedly of Sheena Bora.

Tripathi, during his deposition on Friday, told the court the digital superimposition of the photos of skull and that of Sheena Bora were a match based on facial landmarks, including teeth. The witness explained how the digital superimposition software worked, adding that it was used to match key features of a face from a person's photograph with the photo of the skull..

