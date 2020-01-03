Left Menu
Amit Shah meets Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Pakistani refugees here in Jodhpur.

  • Jodhpur (Rajasthan)
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 19:34 IST
Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur present a momento to Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Pakistani refugees here in Jodhpur. The refugees, while meeting with Shah, expressed gratitude to the government for bringing in the new Citizenship Amendment Act.

Thanking Shah for the new Act, the refugees presented a momento to Shah. Earlier in the day, Shah, in a public rally, reiterated about his party's firm stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that they will not move even an inch away on the issue, no matter how many parties join hands against it."Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want", Shah said while addressing a public rally here.The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

