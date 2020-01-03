Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh plea filed in SC challenging constitutional validity of CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:04 IST
Fresh plea filed in SC challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A fresh plea has been filed by an NGO in the Supreme Court challenging the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, claiming that it is violative of fundamental rights granted under the Constitution and needs to be set aside. The plea filed by NGO Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) and others also sought a direction to the Centre to refrain from preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The NGO also sought interim stay on the CAA saying it would lead to irreversible consequences as the citizenship once granted cannot be reversed and such a person cannot be rendered stateless retrospectively, even if the disputed Act and notifications are declared unconstitutional subsequently. "The petitioners herein are challenging the impugned Act as well as the impugned provisions and the impugned notifications, as being violative of Articles 13, 14, 15, 21, 51(c) and 51-A of the Constitution of India. It is submitted that the impugned Act, the impugned provisions and the impugned notifications are manifestly arbitrary and ought to be set aside..." the plea said.

It said the CAA makes professing of certain religions as a ground of eligibility for the status of citizenship which is against the principle of secularism and is violative of the basic structure of the constitution. The NGO, while challenging the CAA on various other grounds, said, "the impugned Act and the impugned notifications are discriminatory as it is directed against Muslims on the basis of their religion and place of birth".

In its plea, the NGO said, "if the provisions of the CAA are operationalized and the NRC is prepared, several undocumented Indians will become stateless and therefore, it is submitted that this Court maybe pleased to direct the Respondent Union of India from refraining to prepare NRC arbitrarily". The petition filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool have also challenged Section 3(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, terming it as "arbitrary" and unconstitutional.

It said section 3(1) lays down different parameters for granting citizenship to children born in India in different periods. Section 3(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, grants citizenship to children born in India in different periods in three different scenarios.

In the first scenario -- children born in India on or after January 26, 1950 but before July 1,1987, were entitled to Indian Citizenship by birth. In the second scenario -- children born in India on or after July 1, 1987 but before commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, were entitled to Indian Citizenship by birth only if either of her/his parents was an Indian Citizen.

In the third scenario -- children born in India on or after commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, were entitled to Indian Citizenship by birth only if both of her/his parents were Indian Citizens or one of her/his parents was an Indian Citizen and the other was not an illegal migrant. The NGO in its plea said though in first scenario while there are no conditions on children born between January 26, 1950 to July 1, 1987 for attaining Indian citizenship, in the other two scenarios it creates a certain class of stateless children.

"Section 3(1) provides for different treatment to children as per their date of birth and renders certain category of children stateless on the basis of classification on date of birth, which is manifestly arbitrary." It said treating the excluded children as stateless is also violative of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1990 to which India is a signatory.

On December 18, the apex court had agreed to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA, but refused to stay its operation. The newly amended law seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act. The top court had then issued notice to the Centre and sought its response by the second week of January on a batch of pleas challenging the CAA.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde had fixed a batch of 59 petitions, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, for hearing on January 22. Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, including by RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

Several other petitioners include Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, All Assam Students Union (AASU), Peace Party, CPI, NGOs 'Rihai Manch' and Citizens Against Hate, advocate M L Sharma, and law students have also approached the apex court challenging the Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amaravati can't be capital city, Vizag can: Consulting firm

Amaravati cannot be developed as the state capital city instead port city Visakhapatnam could be the preferred choice, according to Boston Consulting Group, which the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government hired to suggest a BIG balance, inclusiv...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Kadri, Avalanche bury BluesNazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche ended a six-game losing streak to St. Louis by beating the Blues 7-3 in Denver. The Avalanche wo...

UPDATE 6-Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years. Boosted by demand for its ...

UN chief concerned over escalation in Gulf region after killing Iranian General

The UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in tension across the Gulf region, following the killing of a top Iranian General in Iraq, in an airstrike carried out by the United States. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020