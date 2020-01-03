Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:15 IST
UPDATE 4-Judges struggle over Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

U.S. appeals court judges on Friday appeared skeptical about broad legal arguments by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to block a former White House lawyer from testifying to Congress as part of the impeachment effort against Trump, but also seemed wary about stepping into the heated political fight. Judge Thomas Griffith asked tough questions of the Justice Department lawyer who argued on behalf of the administration and the lawyer for the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee that subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn, and could be the pivotal vote in deciding the case.

The case was being heard by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Griffith questioned whether the court should decide the case at all, in part because McGahn's testimony is not key to the two articles of impeachment against Trump approved by the House on Dec. 18. Griffith, a Republican appointee, and Judge Judith Rogers, a Democratic appointee, questioned the administration's arguments that the House panel has no legal standing to enforce its subpoena and that there is broad presidential immunity that applies to efforts to seek testimony from close advisers.

The other judge, Republican appointee Karen Henderson, said little. The arguments came in the administration's appeal of a Nov. 25 ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that McGahn must comply with the committee's April subpoena.

The committee filed suit seeking to enforce its subpoena for McGahn to testify about Trump's efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 election and numerous contacts between Trump's campaign and Moscow. Griffith asked whether there has ever been such "broad scale defiance" of congressional requests in U.S. history as has been exhibited by the Trump administration. The administration has directed current and former officials not to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents. McGahn, who left his post in October 2018, defied the subpoena but has said he would comply if ordered to by a court.

Griffith also noted that the Supreme Court has previously said that legislatures can have legal standing in such cases. The committee's lawsuit was filed in August, a month before the House launched its impeachment inquiry against the Republican president centering on his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Griffith noted that McGahn was "long gone" from the White House by the time the Ukraine controversy unfolded. Griffith also appeared skeptical over some claims made by House lawyer Megan Barbero. "I wonder if we should be involved with this dispute at all," Griffith said.

'THE TOUGH QUESTION' Congress has other means to leverage cooperation from the executive branch such as refusing to fund the government, Griffith said.

"The question is whether the Constitution allows you to pull the courts ... into this dispute, which historically has been fought out - duked out - between the political branches. To me that's the tough question," Griffith added. Rogers said that if the House cannot enforce subpoenas, its "critical power in terms of checking abuse of presidential power" would be stymied.

Rogers appeared to reject the administration's suggestion that the courts have no role in enforcing such subpoenas, saying that the Supreme Court has said that in some cases there is a role. "That's what I think we are struggling with here," Rogers added.

The House has passed two articles of impeachment - formal charges - accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In a court filing, House lawyers said McGahn's testimony was still vital to the impeachment proceedings and could affect the House's strategy for the expected trial in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether Trump will be removed from office. The House has also not ruled out McGahn's testimony giving rise to an additional article of impeachment.

According to Mueller's investigative report, McGahn told the special counsel's team that Trump repeatedly instructed him to have Mueller ousted and then asked him to deny having been so instructed when word of the action emerged in news reports. McGahn did not carry out either instruction. Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of trying to nullify the results of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

The appeals court also heard arguments in a separate lawsuit by the House Judiciary Committee seeking access to grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation. A judge ruled in October that the information should be produced to Congress, rejecting the Justice Department's arguments that by law it must be kept confidential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Amaravati can't be capital city, Vizag can: Consulting firm

Amaravati cannot be developed as the state capital city instead port city Visakhapatnam could be the preferred choice, according to Boston Consulting Group, which the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government hired to suggest a BIG balance, inclusiv...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Kadri, Avalanche bury BluesNazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche ended a six-game losing streak to St. Louis by beating the Blues 7-3 in Denver. The Avalanche wo...

UPDATE 6-Musk defies skeptics, meets Tesla delivery goal; shares hit record

Tesla Inc beat Wall Street estimates for annual vehicle deliveries and met the low-end of its own target, sending shares to a record high in a vindication for Chief Executive Elon Musk after a few turbulent years. Boosted by demand for its ...

UN chief concerned over escalation in Gulf region after killing Iranian General

The UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the latest escalation in tension across the Gulf region, following the killing of a top Iranian General in Iraq, in an airstrike carried out by the United States. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020