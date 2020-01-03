3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam

Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

The case was registered in May last year at the request of Himachal Pradesh Government.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

