Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam

Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 22:32 IST
3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

The case was registered in May last year at the request of Himachal Pradesh Government.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Security camera shows Ghosn leaving Tokyo home alone before his escape -NHK

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

BJP misleading people of unauthorized colonies by giving 'faking' papers: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the BJP of misleading people by giving fake ownership papers to just 20 of the 40 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies. Sisodias reaction came after Union Housing and Urban Aff...

Stalemate remains in U.S. Senate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate remained at a stalemate on Friday over how to proceed with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, as the chambers leaders continued a dispute over whether top White House aides will be called as witnesses.After a t...

US Republicans, Democrats spar over killing of Iran commander

Washington, Jan 3 AFP Donald Trumps order to kill a top Iranian commander has laid bare Washingtons stark political divide, with Republicans rallying behind the president and Democrats warning that Fridays attack could trigger a devastating...

Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

Normal operations on Grey Line of Delhi Metro were affected for a brief while on Friday, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC tweeted that there was delay in services between Najafgarh and Dwarka.After some time, the metro ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020