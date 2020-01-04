I took oath to defend law passed with Presidential assent: Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan

Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said he took an oath of Kerala's Governor to defend the Constitution of India and the laws passed by the President of India. The comments came days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"A Bill becomes a law with the assent of the President and I have taken an oath to defend both the Constitution and law. I am a representative of President of India," Khan told media persons. He said that intimidating a Governor is a criminal act and attracts punishment under Section 124 (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When the state assembly passed the resolution against the amended citizenship law, Khan had said that it has no legal or constitutional validity because citizenship is exclusively a central subject. The law grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

