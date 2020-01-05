Left Menu
LS Speaker to lead Indian delegation to attend Commonwealth conference in Canada

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be attending the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) scheduled to be held from January 5 to 11 in Canada's Ottawa.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be attending the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) scheduled to be held from January 5 to 11 in Canada's Ottawa. The delegation also comprises Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava, according to a press release.

Four workshop sessions and a special plenary will be held during the conference. The theme of the first workshop is -- 'Parliamentary Engagement: Openness, Transparency and Accountability, while the second workshop is based on 'Challenges and Opportunities Arising from the Displacement of a Parliamentary Assembly'.

The theme of the third and fourth workshops are -- 'Parliamentarians as Effective Legislators and Constituency Representatives: Evolving Support Required' and 'Security of Individuals in the Parliamentary Context and Beyond', respectively. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be the workshop presenter in the fourth workshop and will also attend the meeting of CSPOC standing committee to be held on January 6.

The special plenary will be held on January 9 on the theme 'Inclusive Parliaments: The Role of the Speaker in Supporting Emerging Procedures and Practices Embracing the Changing Face and Needs of Parliament', the release said. The delegates from the Indian Parliament will participate in the special plenary session and other workshops of the conference.

"During his stay in Ottawa, Birla will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts in the Canadian Senate and House of Commons and other dignitaries," the release said. The Indian Parliamentary delegation will also have meetings with the Indian diaspora in Ottawa and Toronto during the visit.

"The CSPOC brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the National Parliaments of Commonwealth countries. It was created in 1969 as an initiative of the then Speaker of House of Commons of Canada. Since its inception, Canada has provided CSPOC with a Secretariat to support its activities. (ANI)

