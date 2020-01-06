Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Rod Stewart, son face charges over New Year's Eve fracas in Florida

The British rock singer Rod Stewart and his eldest son, Sean, are facing battery charges for an altercation with a hotel security guard at a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, local media reported. The two men are due to appear in court on Sunday to each face a single charge of simple battery, the Palm Beach Post reported. Four generations of UK royal family pose for photo to mark new decade

Buckingham Palace has issued a new photographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth, her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George to mark the start of a new decade. This is only the second time a portrait of the queen and the three future monarchs has been released, according to the palace.

