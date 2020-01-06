Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP Police requests people not to stage protest in Amaravati capital region

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday appealed to people not to stage protests in the Amaravati capital region as permission for the same has not been granted.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:12 IST
AP Police requests people not to stage protest in Amaravati capital region
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakravarti addressing the media persons on mOnday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday appealed to people not to stage protests in the Amaravati capital region as permission for the same has not been granted. While addressing the media persons, Amaravati's Tulluru village Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakravarti said, "There is no permission for dharna in Amaravati capital region. We appeal to people not to hold any Padayatra [Foot March] as there is no permission."

People of 29 villages in the region have been protesting since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals. They are demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state. While reacting on highhandedness shown by the police officials, Chakravarti said that cases have not been filed against those who staged protests. "It has only been served to those who attacked the media persons."

The SP further said that the farmers will not be "disturbed until they remain peaceful". "In case anybody violates the law, action will be taken against them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Political parties, students, civil society in city to protest

Parties cutting across political lines, civil society groups and student bodies are slated to hit the city streets on Monday afternoon to protest the violence inside the JNU campus in New Delhi. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru U...

The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies JBIMS campus on 20thDecember ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru Universit...

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,planned attack Sharad Pawar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020