Seemapuri anti-CAA protest: Court to hear bail plea of accused on Jan 8

A Delhi court is slated to hear the bail petition of 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case on January 8.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:40 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:40 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court is slated to hear the bail petition of 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case on January 8. The Delhi Police had arrested eleven people in connection with the incident where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the area in mid-December.

One of the accused had earlier claimed that he was a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court found him not to be a minor. Additional Sessions Judge Manjusha Wadhwa has directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to file a separate report on all the accused on the next day of hearing along with the CCTV footages of the incident.

The jail superintendent has yet not submitted the medical report of the accused despite the court's order. Pulling up the IO, the court asked the official why a proper reply has not been filed after so many days. A proper medical (MLC) report of the injured police personnel has also been ordered to be presented before the court.

The counsel representing an accused named Abdul Gaffar stated that the investigation team is delaying the matter deliberately. "First the case was filed with the Delhi Police and then transferred to the Crime Branch but no proper response has yet been filed." He added, "Police could not explain why the accused were arrested."

The court has last week extended the judicial custody of accused till January 18. It also directed that a wheel-chair should be provided to an accused named Amriuddin. The Delhi Police had on December 31 transferred the case to a special investigating team (SIT). (ANI)

