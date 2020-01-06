Left Menu
Development News Edition

Journalists booked for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees granted anticipatory bail

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to two journalists in connection with conducting an interview in a Sri Lankan refugee camp over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:26 IST
Journalists booked for interviewing Sri Lankan Tamil refugees granted anticipatory bail
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to two journalists in connection with conducting an interview in a Sri Lankan refugee camp over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. A reporter and a photojournalist identified as named Sindhu and Ramkumar from Vikatan Weekly had allegedly gone to seek views of the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees on the newly-amended law.

The Tamil Nadu Police then slapped them with a case under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offences such as trespassing and disobedience. The citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon - Kyodo

Former Nissan and Renault boss Carlos Ghosn began his astonishing escape from Japan with a bullet train ride from Tokyo to Osaka, possibly accompanied by several people, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Monday.Japanese authorities also s...

JNU attack 'yet another reminder of growing intolerance in India': Qureshi

Needling India, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday alleged that the attack on students and teachers at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU is yet another reminder of growing intolerance in the country. Near...

Soccer-Solskjaer wants Lingard back to his best after cut back on social media

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jesse Lingard has toned down his social media activity in order to recapture his best form in the second half of the campaign. Lingard failed to score or assist in the Premier League i...

Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards winners announced in partnership with Ghana First Lady

Merck Foundation and Ghana First Lady announced the Winners of Merck More Than a Mother Fashion Awards to break Infertility Stigma Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Accra, Ghana - Business Wire India The winners got an opportunity to exhibit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020