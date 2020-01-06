Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Uganda police disperse Bobi Wine supporters with tear gas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kampala
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:01 IST
UPDATE 1-Uganda police disperse Bobi Wine supporters with tear gas
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Police in Uganda on Monday fired tear gas to disperse supporters of pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine when he tried to hold a rally, underscoring the hurdles he faces in seeking to unseat President Yoweri Museveni.

Police also arrested Wine, a lawmaker whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, accusing him of trying to stage an illegal assembly. Wine and his pressure group People Power had aimed to start a program of consultations with supporters on his plans to stand for president next year in a challenge to Museveni, 75, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

Edson Muhangi, a police commander, told reporters that Wine was attempting to hold his meeting in an open area when he had only been allowed to meet supporters in an enclosed area like a conference hall. "This one is not an enclosed place, we can not even allow them to be here," Muhangi said.

"We are reliably informed that their aim is to engage us so that they can be seen exchanging words, fighting with the police and tarnishing the image of Uganda." Uganda's Electoral Commission had cleared Wine to conduct the consultations, but security personnel has broad powers to allow or prohibit public gatherings.

Police arrested Wine as he and his supporters attempted to start the meeting and he was held at a nearby police post, Wine said on Twitter. Security personnel in Uganda routinely break up opposition rallies with tear gas, beatings, and detentions. Human rights activists have accused the police and the army of rights violations.

Since he became a legislator in 2017, Wine has rattled Ugandan authorities, who see him as a formidable threat to Museveni. The Daily Monitor newspaper reported that a day-old baby had been rushed to a hospital in critical condition after inhaling tear gas used to disperse the crowd. Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said he could not comment.

Robert Ssempala, head of the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda, told Reuters two local reporters had been briefly detained as they covered the confrontation. He condemned the police response as "high handed and unlawful".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Students stage protest in solidarity with JNU in Kolkata

The Students Federation of India SFI and other students organisation here on Monday staged a protest against the attack on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. Showing solidarity with the students of JNU, the students were holdi...

Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by 16 runs in BBL

In a rain-affected Big Bash League BBL match, Brisbane Heat secured a 16 runs victory over Sydney Thunder after the Duckworth-Lewis method came into play here on Monday. Heat scored 1194 runs in eight overs as the match was cut short due to...

UPDATE 2-Facing criticism, Delhi police probe attack on students at elite university

New Delhi police are investigating how masked men burst into a leading university and attacked student protesters with sticks and rods, an officer said on Monday, the latest incident to ignite criticism of Indias ruling Hindu nationalists. ...

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa to participate in bilateral exercise

Royal Navy of Oman ships RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port in Goa on Saturday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman Bilateral Naval exercise Naseem-Al- Bahr. Indian Navy Ships INS Beas and INS Subhadra w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020