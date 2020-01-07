Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.N. Libya envoy blames deadly military academy strike on Haftar ally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 02:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 01:48 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. Libya envoy blames deadly military academy strike on Haftar ally
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Libya envoy said on Monday that a country supporting commander Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) was likely responsible for a deadly drone attack on a military academy in the capital Tripoli. After briefing the U.N. Security Council, a visibly frustrated Ghassan Salame had a message for countries supporting either Haftar's LNA or the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA): "Keep out of Libya."

At least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded in the attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital late on Saturday, the GNA health ministry said. Tripoli is controlled by the GNA and has been combating an LNA offensive that began in April. "Dozens of cadets are being killed in a military academy - unarmed, entirely unarmed - by a drone attack that is probably done by a country supporting the LNA," Salame told reporters. "Keep your hands out of Libya, the country is suffering too much from foreign interference in different ways."

Turkey has backed the GNA while Haftar has received support from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. Russian military contractors have also been deployed with Haftar's LNA, diplomats and analysts said. "There are enough weapons in Libya, they don't need extra weapons, there are enough mercenaries in Libya, so stop sending mercenaries, as is the case right now with hundreds, probably thousands, coming into the country," Salame said.

Libya has lacked stable central rule since leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011 by rebel fighters with air support from NATO. Salame has been trying to mediate an end to the conflict. "I'm really angry to see that everybody wants to talk about Libya and very few people want to talk about the Libyans. What happens to the Libyans?" Salame said.

"Libya is not only an oil story, Libya is not only a gas story, Libya is not only a geopolitical story, but it is also a human story and people are suffering," Salame said. "There is no international clear message that enough is enough." The U.N. Security Council said in a statement after Salame's briefing that it was concerned by the recent escalation in fighting and stressed the need for countries to comply with the U.N. arms embargo on Libya and cease foreign interference.

"The situation is bleak right now ... but let me also emphasize our determination as the U.N. to try to find a way out," Salame said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Maduro-backed Venezuelan legislator calls elections council main priority

A Venezuelan lawmaker sworn in by the ruling socialist party as the new head of parliament said on Monday that naming a new electoral council to preside over free and fair elections was the bodys main priority.President Nicolas Maduros gove...

US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': official letter

The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for movement out of Iraq, a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops. The head of the US militarys Task Force Iraq, Brigadier Gen...

U.S. military has no plans to leave Iraq -defense secretary

The United States has no plans to pull out militarily from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told Pentagon reporters on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of a U.S. military letter about a withdrawal. Theres been no decis...

Health News Roundup: Cannabis clinic rolls out in Thailand; Debut marathoners may add years to life and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Thailand rolls out cannabis clinic based on traditional medicineThailand opened its first full-time clinic specializing in traditional and alternative cannabis-based medicine on Monday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020