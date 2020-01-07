Former Western Army Commander Lt Gen PN Hoon passes away

Former Western Army Commander Lieutenant general Prem Nath Hoon, who played an important role in the war against Pakistan in 1984, passed away on Monday evening at the age of 90. Lt Gen Hoon was admitted in Command Hospital, Chandimandir, Panchkula for the past two days due to illness. He was declared dead around 5:30 pm on Monday evening.

Born in pre-partition India on October 4, 1929, Lt Gen Hoon had joined the Indian Army and led Operation Meghdoot, the code-name for the Indian Armed Forces operation to capture the Siachen Glacier in the Kashmir region, precipitating the Siachen Conflict. The action resulted in Indian troops gaining control of the entire Siachen Glacier. (ANI)

