BJP Pledges Journalist Pension Scheme if Elected in Odisha
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the BJP will provide pension to journalists if the party is voted to power in Odisha.We believe in the motto of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.
"We believe in the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas'. In accordance with it, we will make a provision of pension for journalists," Pradhan told reporters at Sambalpur.
The journalists' accreditation policy will be modified to expand its purview so that individual scribes, working at the subdivision level, are also included, he said.
Certain restrictions on the entry of media persons in various government offices will be lifted, too, Pradhan, the Minister of Education, said.
"A proper guideline will also be issued so that journalists can report on the performance of the government," he said. Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, starting May 13.
