Madhya Pradesh STF books 4 new FIRs in Vyapam case

Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Monday informed that four new FIRs have been registered in connection with the Vyapam scam. "One of them is in connection with police recruitment exam of 2013. The three other cases have been registered over fake domicile certificates related to PMT 2009 and 2010," said Additional Director General, STF, Ashok Awasthi.

Awasthi stated that the STF has now booked 10 cases in the Vyapam case. The alleged Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.