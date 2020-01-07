UP: Security guard foils ATM robbery bid in Moradabad

A security guard on Sunday foiled an attempt by two men to rob an ATM installed in Ramnagar Vihar of Moradabad district, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV after which the police arrested the two accused.

"The two men entered the ATM to rob the cash. They tried to open the machine but failed in their attempt. The guard deployed at the ATM had gone out for a few minutes when these two men attempted to tinker with the machine. He caught these men and immediately informed the police," said Amit Anand, SP Moradabad. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

