Nirbhaya case: Delhi court to pronounce order shortly on death warrants against 4 convicts

A Delhi Court Monday reserved order on issuing of death warrants against four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gangrape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said he will pronounce the order at 3.30 pm.

During the hearing, the prosecution said there was no application pending before any court or the President right now by any of the convicts and the review petition of all the convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court. While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."

The counsel for two of the convicts — Mukesh and Vinay — said they were in process of filing curative petition in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.