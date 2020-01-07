4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 in Tihar jail, says Delhi court

The Four convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, says Delhi court.

Earlier, All the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case had stated on December 24 that they would file both curative and mercy petitions. The case pertains to rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student by six men on a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system. pic.twitter.com/oz1V5ql8Im — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Four convicts - Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh are facing the gallows in the case. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.