It's a win for all 'Nirbhayas' of country, says DCW chief

After a Delhi court ruled that all the four convicts will be hanged in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday hailed the court order, saying it was a win for all 'Nirbhayas' of the country. "We strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the 'Nirbhayas' living in this country. I salute Nirbhaya's parents, who fought for seven long years. But why has it taken seven years to punish these people? Why this time period cannot be reduced?" she told ANI.

Earlier today, the Patiala House Court ruled that all four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am. Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The 23-year-old girl was raped and murdered by six men on a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. (ANI)

