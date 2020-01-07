UK ministers told to root out money-wasting - PM Johnson's spokesman

British ministers were told on Tuesday to root out waste in government spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said, adding that a March 11 budget announcement will take tough decisions to prepare the economy for the next decade.

The spokesman told reporters that Johnson and finance minister Sajid Javid briefed a meeting of senior ministers that the budget would focus on delivering on promises made in the campaign ahead of last month's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.