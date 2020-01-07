Delhi court to hear Chandrashekhar Azad's medical treatment plea tomorrow

Delhi's Tis Hazari court will hear on Wednesday Bhim Sena chief Chandrashekhar Azad's plea regarding his medical treatment on Wednesday. Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma directed the concerned investigative officer (IO) to submit the medical report of Chandrashekhar on January 8.

Mehmood Pracha, the counsel of Azad moved the court seeking medical assistance for him. In the application, Azad stated he has a disease, which pertains to blood thickness and requires regular medical treatment from the Haematology department.

The Bhim Sena chief is currently in judicial custody till January 18 after he was arrested by police from Jama Masjid during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), last year. "Azad is suffering with "Polycythemia", that is a disease of blood thickness and requires to continue checkup from the concerned doctor of AIIMS, Delhi especially Dr Rishi Dhawan, Assistant Professor, Haematology Department, AIIMS, Delhi, where the treatment of the accused is going on for a long time under the supervision of the said concerned doctor and requires day to day checkup of the blood, so that as and when, within a week or maximum ten days when the blood becomes thick, if it is not done it may become a cause of cardiac attack for the accused," the plea stated.

A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

