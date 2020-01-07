Left Menu
SC Bar Association condemns JNU violence

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the violence against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by "anti-social elements".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 20:41 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the violence against students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by "anti-social elements". It further condemned the "inaction" on the part of Delhi Police and called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the rule of law prevails, the SCBA said in a statement today.

This comes after a masked mob entered the varsity on Sunday and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Earlier today a group of lawyers read out the preamble of the Constitution at the Supreme Court lawns.

Several universities across the country, including West Bengal's Jadavpur University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), led demonstrations against the violence on Monday, and leaders across political lines have condemned the incident. Delhi police registered an FIR in connection with the violence and formed a fact-finding committee to probe the matter.

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and attacking staff members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

