Soleimani was not in Baghdad on a diplomatic mission -Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission when the United States killed him in a drone attack last week.
"Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Pompeo told reporters.
"We know that wasn't true."
