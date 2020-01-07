Soleimani was not in Baghdad on a diplomatic mission -Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission when the United States killed him in a drone attack last week.

"Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Pompeo told reporters.

"We know that wasn't true."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

