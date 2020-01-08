Iran launches large attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, Pentagon says
Iran has launched an attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Tuesday, adding Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel.
"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.
"We are working on initial battle damage assessments."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
Soleimani ceremony in Tehran cancelled due to huge turnout in second city: Guards (AFP) MRJ
Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iranian general Soleimani
US will hit Iran harder than ever before if attacked, Trump warns Tehran