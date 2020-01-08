DGCA directs airlines to remain vigilant in view of situation in Gulf region
In view of the prevailing situation in the Gulf region following Iran's missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday held meetings with the concerned airlines and sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions. "We had held meetings with the concerned airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," the regulatory body said.
The development came after Iran targetted the Al Assad airbase and another one in Erbil in Iraq that house American troops. The missile attacks also came hours after the funeral of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike has intensified tensions in the region.
Meanwhile, the Indian government issued a travel advisory for its nationals, advising them to avoid "all non-essential travel" to the Middle East country. The government said that Indian Embassy in Baghdad and Indian consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that it was restricting all civilian US aircraft from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. (ANI)
