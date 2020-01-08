Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia's president visits island in waters disputed by China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:48 IST
Indonesia's president visits island in waters disputed by China

President Joko Widodo visited an island in waters disputed by China on Wednesday to assert Indonesia's sovereignty amid a standoff between Indonesian and Chinese vessels. The confrontation began in mid-December when a Chinese coast guard vessel, accompanying Chinese fishing boats, entered waters off the coast of Indonesia's northern Natuna islands, prompting Jakarta to summon Beijing's ambassador.

Widodo told reporters on Natuna Besar island that the disputed waters belong solely to Indonesia. "We have a district here, a regent, and a governor here," he said. "There are no more debates. De facto, de jure, Natuna is Indonesia."

Widodo also met with fishermen on the island. Earlier this week, Indonesia deployed more ships and fighter jets to patrol the surrounding waters. Nursyawal Embun, the director of sea operations at the Maritime Security Agency, said as of Wednesday morning that there were two Chinese coast guard vessels present, and 10 Indonesian ships on patrol. China has not claimed the Natuna islands themselves, but says it has nearby fishing rights within a self-proclaimed Nine-Dash Line that includes most of the South China Sea - a claim that is not recognized internationally.

In 2017, Indonesia renamed the northern reaches of its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea as the North Natuna Sea, as part of a push back against China's maritime territorial ambitions. The dispute has soured Indonesia’s generally friendly relationship with China, its biggest trading partner and a major investor in Southeast Asia’s largest country.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Luhut Pandjaitan, coordinating minister for maritime resources and investment, said that both Beijing and Jakarta will forge ahead with diplomatic discussions. "What's the point of war? Nothing. Wars are the last step to a failing diplomatic process," Pandjaitan said.

The South China Sea is a global trade route with rich fishing grounds and energy reserves and China claims most of it based on what it says is its historic activity. But Southeast Asian countries, supported by the United States and much of the rest of the world, say such claims have no legal basis. On Tuesday Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing has “opened diplomatic channels” with Indonesia since the latest incident, and said “both countries shoulder responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability.”

The last peak in tensions between Indonesia and China over the South China Sea was in 2016. At the time, Widodo held a meeting with several of his ministers on board a naval ship in a show of support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia anti-graft body says audio clips show Najib tried to cover-up up 1MDB scandal

Malaysias former prime minister, Najib Razak, allegedly sought help from the United Arab Emirates crown prince to fake evidence to cover up for the 1MDB scandal, according to audio clips revealed by Malaysian anti-graft officials on Wednesd...

Cold weather persists in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions persisted in Rajasthan as parts of the state received rainfall in past 24 hours, a Meteorological department official said on Wednesday. Swai Madhopur recorded 2 mm rainfall whereas Sriganganagar and Pilani recorded 0....

Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran, killing all 176 on board

Eds Updates death toll, nationalities, Adds deputy governor, Ukraine president, aviation expert Tehran, Jan 8 AFP A Ukrainian airliner carrying 176 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board, of...

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

Vietnam Airlines has re-routed its flights away from Iran and Iraq airspace from Wednesday, Transport Ministry said in a statement.The statement added that Vietnam Airlines will resume normal flights over the Middle East after tensions ease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020