Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court denies CBI custodial interrogation of DRI officer in bribery case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:36 IST
Delhi court denies CBI custodial interrogation of DRI officer in bribery case

A Delhi court has denied the CBI the custodial interrogation of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officer and two middlemen arrested in connection with a Rs 3-crore bribery case earlier this month. Special Judge Virender Bhat on Monday dismissed the agency's application for custodial interrogation and remanded the accused persons -- Chander Shekhar, Additional Director General, DRI, Ludhiana, and Anup Joshi, Clearing House Agent, and Rajesh Dhanda, a close friend of Shekhar -- to judicial custody till January 20.

The judge said the application lacked "merit". He also said the arguments put forward by the public prosecutor on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were "totally identical" to the contents of an application and submissions made on behalf of the agency before another judge on January 2.

On January 2, all the three accused were produced before a trial court, which sent them to judicial custody while denying the CBI's application for their custodial interrogation. "The application filed today does not contain any fresh averment or any fresh ground which may warrant considerations of the prayer of CBI afresh," the court said on Monday.

It accepted the arguments advanced by advocate Arshdeep Singh, appearing for one of the accused, that the bribe money had already been recovered and the voice samples of Dhanda and Joshi had been obtained while Shekhar had refused to give his voice sample. "In these circumstances, the prosecutor was unable to satisfy this court as to why the police custody remand of the accused persons is required. He was unable to explain the contents and particulars of the documents stated to have (been) seized from the office of DRI at Ludhiana, regarding which the further questioning of the accused persons is needed.

"From the submissions of the prosecutor itself, it appears that no further recovery is to be made in this case and the investigation is almost complete. Hence, no merit is found in the application and the same is hereby dismissed," the judge said. The CBI had sought seven-day remand of the accused for further interrogation and confrontation with documents.

It is alleged that in June 2019, the DRI had conducted a search at a private clearing agency which provides services to various exporters, the CBI said, adding that some documents pertaining to an exporter were also seized. The complainant alleged that Joshi and Dhanda demanded Rs 3 crore on behalf of Shekhar to ensure that he is not implicated by the DRI over the documents recovered, the agency said.

According to the CBI, Joshi and Dhanda were arrested while receiving Rs 25 lakh as the first installment of the bribe. During the questioning, the middlemen told the sleuths that the bribe was for the officer, the agency said.

Searches are being conducted in New Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran's final answer to Soleimani's 'assassination will be to kick all US forces'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that his countrys final answer to the killing of Qasem Sulaimani, the commander of the countrys elite Quds Force, will be to kick all US forces out of the region. General Soleimani fought h...

Turkey, Russia call on U.S., Iran to prioritise diplomacy

Turkey and Russia called on United States and Iran on Wednesday to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions, warning that the exchange of attacks by Washington and Tehran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.The joint...

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday, citing a report from Indias fisheries and an...

Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash - Zelenskiy

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.Our priority is to establish the tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020