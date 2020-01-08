Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC agrees to examine plea seeking scheduled caste status for Dalit Christians

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:36 IST
SC agrees to examine plea seeking scheduled caste status for Dalit Christians

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea filed by a minority body seeking directions to the government that Christians of Scheduled Castes origin be given the same benefits as Scheduled Castes. The plea also sought that the Scheduled Castes community be made religion neutral.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Minorities and Registrar General of India. "Same thing happens in Islam also. Why should we not hear the matter together? In Islam also there is no reservation," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, observed while seeking the government's response in two weeks and tagged the matter along with a similar issue.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the National Council of Dalit Christians (NCDC) seeking Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians. "Allow and extend the Scheduled Castes status to Christians of Scheduled Castes Origin for availing special privilege in education, scholarships, employment, welfare measures, panchayat elections, legislative assemblies up to Indian Parliament and for availing the legal remedy/protection under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention) of Atrocities Act, 1989 amended in the year 2018," the plea said.

The plea, filed through advocate Franklin Caesar Thomas, said that a Scheduled Caste person professing a religion different from Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism cannot be deprived of the benefit of Paragraph 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. The plea said that change in religion does not change social exclusion and caste hierarchy continues to hold fort within Christianity even though the religion forbids it.

The petition contended that paragraph three of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 restricts Christians of Scheduled Castes origin from availing the Scheduled Castes status. It said that this restriction was against the fundamental right to equality, religious freedom and non-discrimination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Industry, players hail govt's decision to further open coal sector

India Inc on Wednesday hailed the governments move to further open coal mining sector and allowing non-coal companies to participate in auctions without end-use restrictions. In a bid to attract investments and boost domestic coal productio...

CGST collection declines by 0.7% in Marathwada: Official

The Central Goods and Service Tax CGST collection from the Marathwada region in Maharashtra declined marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,973 crore during the period from April 1 to November 30, 2019, an official said on Wednesday. The total...

EU pushes Libya's PM Serraj for ceasefire, warns on Turkey deal

European leaders warned Libyas internationally recognized prime minister on Wednesday against allowing Turkish troops on Libyan soil or agreeing to a natural gas deal with Turkey to avoid worsening the latest turmoil in the country.A day af...

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories:

Following are the top stories DEL92 LDALL JNU 3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants New Delhi The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on stud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020