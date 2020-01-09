Outgoing Guatemala leader says hasn't agreed to take Mexican migrants from U.S.

Outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Wednesday his administration has not agreed to accept deported Mexican asylum-seekers under a deal with the United States, and that his successor would have to discuss the matter.

Morales told reporters it was "completely untrue that we agreed a deal for Mexicans to come."

