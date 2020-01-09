Over 50 lakh cognizable crimes registered in 2018, 1.3 pc more than 2017: NCRB

Almost three months after releasing crime data of 2017, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has now released the crime data of 2018 stating that over 50 lakh cognizable crimes were registered in the year. According to the NCRB, crimes have increased by 1.3 per cent in the year 2018.

"A total of 50,74,634 cognizable crimes comprising 31,32,954 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 19,41,680 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2018. Though it shows an increase of 1.3 per cent in registration of cases over 2017 (50,07,044 cases), however, crime rate per lakh population has come down from 388.6 in 2017 to 383.5 in 2018," NCRB said. NCRB crime data also states that during 2018, registration of cases under IPC have increased by 2.3 per cent whereas SLL crimes have declined by 0.1 per cent over 2017. The percentage share of IPC was 61.7 per cent, while of SLL cases it was 38.3 per cent of total cognizable crimes during 2018.

"Total of 10,40,046 cases of offences affecting the human body were registered which accounted for 33.2 per cent of total IPC crimes during 2018, out of which hurt (5,30,076 cases) accounted for maximum cases i.e. 51.0 per cent followed by cases of causing death by negligence (1,44,031 cases), Kidnapping and Abduction (1,05,734 cases) accounting for 13.8 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively," the data states. NCRB claimed that a total of 29,017 cases of murder were registered during 2018, showing an increase of 1.3 per cent over 2017 (28,653 cases). Similarly, majority of cases under crimes against women out of total IPC crimes against women were registered under 'Cruelty by Husband or His Relatives' (31.9 per cent), followed by 'Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty' (27.6 per cent), 'Kidnapping and Abduction of Women' (22.5 per cent) and 'Rape' (10.3 per cent). The crime rate per lakh women population is 58.8 in 2018 in comparison with 57.9 in 2017.

In crime against children, in percentage terms in 2018 kidnapping and abduction were 44.2 per cent and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 were 34.7 per cent including child rape. The crime rate per lakh children population is 31.8 in 2018 in comparison with 28.9 in 2017. "A total of 67,134 children (19,784 male, 47,191 female and 159 transgender) were reported missing in 2018," NCRB stated. (ANI)

