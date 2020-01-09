Twenty wounded in northern Mali rocket attack on U.N. base

Twenty people were wounded on Thursday in northern Mali, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for U.N., French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.

Six peacekeepers were seriously wounded in the attack on the base in the town of Tessalit in the Kidal region, spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

