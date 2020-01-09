Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant -judicial source
A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn, 65, fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, last month while awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.
Ghosn's lawyer in Lebanon could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. (Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)
