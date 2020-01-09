Amit Shah holds high-level meeting with NSA Doval

Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Thursday.

Other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are also attending the meeting.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.