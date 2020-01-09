Mauritania announces creation of a parliamentary group for children

The National Assembly in Mauritania hosted the creation of a Parliamentary Group for Children under the theme 'We are all concerned with the rights of children'.

The newly created Parliamentary Group is intended to take care of the children's rights in Mauritania in order to contribute to their preparation and development under the conditions and with the appropriate means so that they play the central role assigned to them in the construction and development of the country.

According to the Vice President of the National Assembly, Khatri Ould Cheikh Mahmoud, the central role played by children who are future generations of whom each must take care and work to preserve them against all dangers and abuses in order to guarantee its future and for the future of the country in general.

He also added that everyone should contribute from their position to the development, implementation and monitoring of public policies to help this segment of the population, to meet the major challenges it faces. The objective is to protect the rights of children in accordance with the prescriptions of our religion and the regional and international conventions ratified by Mauritania.

The Minister of Social Affairs, Children and Family, Nene Oumou Deffa Kane, said that the fringe of children is at the center of concerns of the country's development policies and strategies.

