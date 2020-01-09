Prince Harry's decision is matter for royal household - PM Johnson's spokesman

The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from their senior roles is a matter for the royal household, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan made their announcement late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry's father, by surprise.

