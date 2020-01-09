British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "one of Europe's bravest politicians" and the European Union should aim for strong strategic relations with Britain after it leaves the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"I believe generous and strategic cooperation is needed with the British in the coming period when they are no longer members of the EU," Orban told a news conference.

"I regard Boris Johnson one of the bravest European politicians," Orban said, adding that "the whole world was against" Johnson and he still won December's national election.

