Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Government borrowing costs across the euro zone rose to one-week highs on Thursday, as a growing sense that tensions between the United States and Iran were unlikely to escalate returned investor focus to hefty new supply and the economic outlook.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was "standing down" after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general. "It would take a brave person to suggest that this is the last that we've heard of this geopolitical saga," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

"However, for now, there does appear to be comfort in the fact that any near-term re-escalation appears unlikely given the rhetoric over the last 24 hours from both sides." Higher-rated euro zone bonds such as the German Bund, considered a refuge during times of uncertainty, have benefited from geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

But bonds had already started to give up price gains on Wednesday, pushing yields higher, as perceptions grew that a more serious conflict would be avoided. Data showing the biggest increase to German industrial output in a year and a half in November on Thursday encouraged bond selling, as did the latest wave of new bond supply to hit markets this week.

The benchmark German Bund yield rose to a one-week high of -0.22%, up 4 basis points on the day. Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc were 3 bps higher, although Irish and Italian yields fell

Two-year British gilt yields were down almost 5 bps at 0.59% , retreating from one-week highs, after comments from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney suggested the central bank could cut interest rates if economic weakness persists. France sold around 9.5 billion euros of long-dated bonds, while Spain auctioned 5.49 billion euros of bonds, adding to this week's heavy dosage of new debt issuance.

Ireland and Portugal sold long-dated bonds via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday in deals that saw strong investor demand. "While Trump seems to be trying to somewhat defuse the situation (with Iran), we would remain cautious for the time being," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London.

"Yet unless anything tangible takes place, there's the risk that this saga falls to the back of the market's mind and the onslaught of supply takes more of an effect on rates."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court concludes cross examination of prosecution witnesses against Hafiz Saeed, aides

Cross examination of prosecution witnesses in terror financing case against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan concluded on Thursday. The Anti-Terrorism Court-I i...

Missing journalist's body found in Mexico's Michoacan state

Mexico City, Jan 9 AP The body of a Mexican radio journalist was found more than a month after his disappearance, authorities in the state of Michoacan said. Fidel vila Gmez had disappeared November 29, 2019 after leaving Huetamo, Michoacan...

Privatisation will strengthen civil aviation sector: Puri

Privatisation will strengthen the civil aviation sector and help in its expansion, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said.This sector provides opportunities for not just players within the country but outside. We are cu...

'Ekla cholo re', says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a

If needed, I will fight alone, a livid Mamata Banerjee declared in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday and said she will boycott a meeting called by Congresss interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over campus violence and the CAA, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020