Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended over viral video

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noida Vaibhav Krishna was suspended after a purported video featuring his picture went viral.

  ANI
  • |
  Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-01-2020 22:43 IST
Vaibhav Krishna. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noida Vaibhav Krishna was suspended after a purported video featuring his picture went viral. "Vaibhav Krishna suspended after a forensic lab in Gujarat submitted its reports on the viral video of his chat with a woman. The video and chat found authentic in the report submitted by Forensic Lab; Vaibhav Krishna had termed the chat and videos fake," an official release said.

In the video that went viral over social media, there was Krishna's picture and a woman's voice in the background. Vaibhav had earlier said that the video is "morphed" and is part of "conspiracy" by the criminal elements to malign his image. However, the forensic investigation revealed that the video was not edited or morphed. He has himself registered FIR in connection with the viral video.

It was also been alleged that Vaibhav leaked a letter, that he sent to Director General of Police GP accusing five IPS officers of corruption, thus violating the Officer Conduct Rules. "Krishna had given the information by holding the press conference himself; had leaked confidential report sent to the government in the press conference. Vaibhav Krishna suspended for the violation of Officer Conduct Rules," read the release.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against Vaibhav Krishna. Lucknow ADG SN Sabat will investigate the matter and will submit a report. (ANI)

